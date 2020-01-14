The Tennessee Sports Writers Association continues on with its 2019 superlatives.
The organization has recognized a handful of volleyball players from Williamson County.
Brentwood's Shaye Eggleston, named the 2019-20 Gatorade Tennessee Volleyball Player of the Year, Piper Drazek and Haley Sanders were named in Class AAA along with Ravenwood's Carly Cooper and Franklin's Jillian Amsler.
In Class AA, Nolensville's Avery Young and Lauren Starcke made the list.
For D-II, Father Ryan's Lucy Green and Lipscomb Academy's Maggie Keenan were recognized.
The full list is below, courtesy of the TSWA.
CLASS AAA
OH: Shaye Eggleston, Brentwood, Jr.
OH: Ashllyn King, Blackman, Jr.
OH: Joy Douglass, Cleveland, Sr.
OH: Staley Humphries, Dobyns-Bennett, Sr.
OH: Jaycie Jenkins, Daniel Boone, Sr.
OH: Kennedy Shaw, Germantown Houston, Sr.
MH: Jillian Amsler, Franklin, Sr.
MH: Hannah Watson, Dobyns-Bennett, Sr.
MH: Jordan Jones, Germantown Houston, Sr.
S: Sophia Bossong, Siegel, Sr.
S: Piper Drazek, Brentwood, Sr.
S: Rachel McCollum, Collierville, So.
S: Carly Cooper, Ravenwood, Sr.
LIB: Haley Sanders, Brentwood, Jr.
LIB: Erica South, Cookeville, Sr.
CLASS AA
OH: Katie Crutchfield, Portland, Sr.
OH: Morgan McMurray, Anderson County, Jr.
OH: Sydney Owens, Lexington, Sr.
OH: Madison Hayes, East Hamilton, Sr.
OH: Avery Young, Nolensville, So.
OH: Abby Rector, Hixson, Sr.
OH: Abbey Jayne, Sullivan South, Sr.
MH: Savanah Pippin, Portland, Jr.
MH: Raegan Holyfield, Crockett County, Sr.
S: Hillary English, East Hamilton, Sr.
S: Madison Hughes, Milan, Sr.
S: Hannah Freeman, Anderson County, Jr.
LIB: Megan Turner, Gibbs, Sr.
LIB: Lauren Starcke, Nolensville, Jr.
LIB: Emily Rogers, Portland, Sr.
CLASS A
OH: Natalie Fountain, Watertown, Jr.
OH: Mercedes Collins, South Greene, Sr.
OH: Ivy Bales, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Sr.
OH: Laynee Dew, Halls, Sr.
OH: Hailey Jones, Summertown, Jr.
MH: Ann Elise Jackson, Harpeth, Sr.
MH: Karly Weathers, Loretto, So.
MH: Katie Burdette, Summertown, So.
S: Olivia Cox, Harpeth, Sr.
S: Sydney Gentry, South Greene, So.
S: Caiti Beth Gallaher, Summertown, Jr.
S: Brookelyn Davis, Watertown, Jr.
LIB: Allison Smith, Sale Creek, Jr.
LIB: Sydney Murrell, Watertown, Sr.
LIB: Baylee McDowell, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Sr.
DIVISION II
OH: Lily Martin, Ensworth School, Sr.
OH: Annabelle Sulish, Concord Christian, So.
OH: Elaine Redman, Baylor School, Jr.
OH: Aziah Buckner, Briarcrest Christian, Sr.
OH: Kathleen Bula, St. Agnes Academy-St. Dominic School, Sr.
OH: Lucy Green, Father Ryan, Jr.
MH: Maggie Keenan, Lipscomb Academy, Sr.
MH: Tess Margio, Baylor School, So.
MH: Alexa Austin, The King’s Academy, Jr.
S: Jamison White, Harpeth Hall, Sr.
S: Loren Robertson, Briarcrest Christian, Sr.
S: Annika Thompson, St. George’s, Sr.
S: Kolbie Greene, The King’s Academy, Jr.
LIB: Cassie Kuerschen, Knox Catholic, Jr.
LIB: Emma Perkins, Briarcrest Christian, Sr.
