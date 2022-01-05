For the third straight month, Tennessee sportsbooks brought in a record $40 million in revenue in November, topping the previous marks set in September and October, according to data released by the Tennessee Education Lottery.
Despite sports wagering dipping $9.6 million from October to November, revenue totals spiked by nearly by 40 percent compared to the $23.3 million in revenue from the previous month.
Wagering per day actually jumped from $12.1 million to $12.2 million from October to November, and tax revenue for the state also jumped from $3.3 million to $5.9 million month to month.
“Even with one fewer football weekend than in October, wagering grew — a sign that the wave of action over the last three months is sustainable beyond football season,” PlayUSA.com analyst Eric Ramsey said in a release.
“Sportsbooks continue to expand their reach to new customers, and bettors are becoming increasingly comfortable with more diverse forms of betting. It is difficult to imagine a better season than the one that Tennessee sportsbooks have enjoyed.”
Compared to November 2020, sports betting rose 178 percent from the $131.4 million a year ago — the first month sports betting was legalized in Tennessee.
Since allowing legalized sports betting one year ago, $242.4 million in gross revenue has been raised, with $41.4 million in tax revenue going to the state.
The lone online-only sports betting market in the U.S., Tennessee became the fifth-fastest state to reach the $2 billion mark in sports wagers placed.
Tennessee currently has seven fully functional sportsbooks in the state: DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, William Hill, TN Action 24/7, TwinSpires and WynnBET, with an eighth planned sportsbook, Bally Bet, to launch sometime in 2022.
