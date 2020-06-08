Officials with the Tennessee State Fair announced Monday the annual event — which often draws at least 200,000 visitors — will not be held this September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release, this will be the first time since World War II in the early to mid-1940s that the event will not take place.
The now-canceled fair, always a 10-day production, had been scheduled for Sept. 11-20.
However, and as a substitute, fair officials said plans are being made for some contests, exhibits, carnival-like vendors and virtual and/or digital events.
Started in 1855, the event takes place each late summer at Fairgrounds Nashville on the city’s south side. The main address is 625 Smith Ave.
The fair is not “abandoning its long history and tradition,” State Fair Manager Scott Jones said in the release. “We're just doing what we believe is in the best interest of the health and well being of those who walk through our gates each year."
Jones said members of the Tennessee State Fair Association board held “lengthy sessions” twice last week to discuss options.
"The more we talked with local and state officials, gathered information from those involved with other similar events, and discussed the topic thoroughly within our own board, we came to the conclusion that it would be best this year to not host a traditional State Fair," Jones said, adding that the footprint for the fair’s midway has been reduced to accommodate construction of the future MLS stadium.
Jones said activities canceled this September include livestock competitions, live entertainment programs, pageants and other activities that generally attract large numbers of persons standing or sitting close together or waiting in line for tickets.
The next Tennessee State Fair is scheduled to take place in 2021 starting on Friday, Sept. 10.
