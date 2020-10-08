Tennessee Task Force 2, a combined Middle Tennessee first responder group, has once again deployed to Louisiana in response to Hurricane Delta as it is expected to make landfall on Friday morning.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as of 7 p.m. on Thursday Hurricane Delta has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, and warned of life threatening storm surges.
The group consists of members of the Nashville Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team, Urban Search and Rescue Team and Medic Unit, along with members of the Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Public Works, Nashville General Services, Williamson County Emergency Communications, Brentwood Fire and Rescue, Franklin Fire Department and Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue.
Tennessee Task Force 2 previously deployed in response to Hurricane Sally on Sept. 14.
The deployment comes at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is a function of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual-aid agreement among states and territories of the United States, and will focus on search and rescue and aid operations.
According to an NFD news release, the deployment is initially expected to last 14 days, however the deployment can be reduced or extended depending on the needs of Louisiana officials.
Hurricane Delta is also expected to bring rain to Williamson County and much of Tennessee throughout the weekend.
