Tennessee's annual sales tax holiday kicks off on June 30, but this year a new, long-term addition will be made with a sales tax exemption on gun safes and gun safety devices from July 1, 2021, through June 2022.
The announcement was made by the Tennessee Department of Revenue and coincides with a new permit-less handgun bill that was signed into law by Governor Bill Lee in a ceremony inside of Berretta USA's firearms factory in Gallatin earlier this month.
That law goes into effect on July 1, and has been the subject of criticism by some law enforcement agencies in the state, including some in Williamson County.
In addition to the new law, gun sales have spiked across the United States, including in Williamson County, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, last summer's protests for racial justice and last fall's election of President Joe Biden.
The extended tax-free holiday only applies to gun safes and gun safety devices, and the state defines a gun safe "as a locking container or other enclosure equipped with a padlock, key lock, combination lock, or other locking device that is designed and intended for the secure storage of one or more firearms."
The state defines a gun safety device as "any integral device to be equipped or installed on a firearm that permits the user to program the firearm to operate only for specified persons designated by the user through computerized locking devices or other means integral to and permanently part of the firearm."
In addition to the sales tax holiday on gun safety devices, Tennessee's traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers will take place from July 30-Aug. 1, 2021, and the sales tax holiday on food, food ingredients and prepared food will take place from July 30-Aug. 5, 2021.
More information about all of Tennessee's sales tax holidays can be found here.
