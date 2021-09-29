The Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program has invited youth in grades 4 through 12 to come try their hand at the shotgun shooting sports, according to a press release from Tennessee Wildlife Federation, which runs the program.
The free Recruiting Days will be held on Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 at 17 locations across the state and will introduce youth to teams in their area. Nearest locations to Williamson County residents are the Harpeth Scholastic Shooting Complex in College Grove, the Maury County Gun Club in Columbia and the Nashville Gun Club in Nashville. To find a location near you and reserve your spot, visit tnwf.org/explore.
“Not only is Tennessee SCTP one of the biggest and best shooting programs in the nation, it’s a supportive community where new athletes are given the tools to succeed,” said Ashley Tone, Tennessee SCTP manager.
No previous experience is needed. Beginners will be guided through proper firearm safety and receive instruction from a highly trained coach before having the chance to hit a few practice targets of their own.
“Whether you’ve handled a firearm before or not, Recruiting Days are a safe and fun way to try the shotgun sports for the first time,” Tone said.
Interested youth must have a legal guardian present to participate. Safety equipment will be provided for each participant. Most locations will have firearms available for attendees, but participants are encouraged to bring any equipment they do own.
Click here for a list of locations and times. In addition to College Grove, Columbia and Nashville, there are several other locations relatively close to Williamson County.
Tennessee SCTP develops athletes who win national titles and provides students opportunities to earn college scholarships. The program is run by Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, to introduce kids to the great outdoors.
