Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, saw a record number of Tennesseans create wildlife habitats in 2019.
According to a press release from the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, the organization partnered with the National Wildlife Federation to help Tennesseans create wildlife sanctuaries in their own yards, big and small. As a result, nearly 300 wildlife habitats were created and certified — 50% more than in 2018.
With springtime around the corner, the TWF said now is the perfect time to join the record number of Tennesseans creating wildlife habitats. Whether you have a rolling rural property or a container garden on your balcony, providing wildlife the essentials is easy and could end up saving you time and money.
“Ninety percent of Tennessee’s land is privately owned, which means providing for our state’s diverse wildlife is largely up to us as individuals,” said Tony Lance, the Federation’s in-house certified wildlife habitat expert. “By doing our part, we help keep Tennessee the most biologically diverse inland state in the country.”
Visit tnwf.org/GardenForWildlife to learn how you can create and certify a wildlife habitat in your own yard.
There are also ways to work together to certify a habitat at school, church or even a whole community.
“When communities come together for wildlife, we can change for the better the entire network of water, food and shelter wildlife depend on,” Lance said.
