A new Teriyaki Madness location in Brentwood leads a fleet of new stores slated to besiege the Nashville area.
Denver-based Teriyaki Madness will spawn five or six new stores in the Greater Nashville area within a six- to eight-month timeframe. All those to come follow a new location that opened in Brentwood last weekend. In total, this would make as many as eight new shops since 2019, prior to which the area had none. This continues a trend of about 50 percent growth per year. The company outperformed itself with 30 new locations in 2020, 25 of which opened during the pandemic, according to Chief Marketing Officer Jodi Boyce.
Boyce attributes the brand’s success during the pandemic to the company being pandemic-ready before quarantine culture started. The company already focused just as much on curbside pickup and delivery of orders through its mobile app before COVID-19 impacted restaurants.
“We’re lucky because, not only does our food travel really well, […] we were already setup with the technology we needed to work with delivery and with our app, online ordering and curbside,” Boyce told the Home Page. “So we didn’t need to pivot a whole lot; we just needed to kind of turn up the volume. We had our best year ever.”
The new Asian cuisine restaurant on 7115 Southpoint Parkway avails itself of prime real estate in Suite 2 of the Southpointe Marketplace. Its establishment and opening were coordinated with that of a Hendersonville location that opened in May 2019, the second of now three Teriyaki Madness stores in Tennessee. The first being in Cleveland, Tenn., allows the newest location and its companion in Hendersonville to begin marketing and drawing customers to drumroll another five locations to hit the Greater Nashville area in the near future.
The new location is “their first of their three that they are going to open, so they’re going to open two more,” Boyce said. “We actually just signed this week for another two guys who are going to open three more in the Nashville area.”
The new locations have no firm opening dates but are expected to occur over the course of the remainder of the year and early 2022.
“Nashville is a hot place for us," Boyce said.
Indian-American franchisees Hiren Dayaramani and his cousin-in-law Vishal Patel opened the new restaurant two years after family-friends, Kirti and Ankit Patel, opened the Hendersonville location and six years after originally immigrating to the United States in 2015 with the now realized goal of running their own businesses.
“We came [to the United States] to hunt for that opportunity,” said Dayaramani, who comes from a business background in India. “We took our time; we did our due diligence. So basically, we did our jobs of course to kind of get to know how American culture works, how American businesses operate.”
Dayaramani worked at a Country Inn in Nashville while Patel worked at the Best Western Plus, and they studied the inner workings of the hospitality industry in the interim. Dayaramani discovered Teriyaki Madness when he attended a hotel convention in Las Vegas, also learning of the brand’s franchising opportunity.
The grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 26, launched promotional opportunities for customers, including a contest that Teriyaki Madness commonly uses to open its new shops. Thursday and Friday presented Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls at a discount whether ordered in the shop or via the brand’s mobile app. Orders through the app from then to Wednesday, Sept. 1 qualify 20 winning customers to potentially win free Teriyaki Madness for a month or the ultimate winner to receive free bowls for a year. For every adult entree purchased on Saturday, a dollar was donated to Best Buddies, an international charity offering friendship, integrated employment and leadership development programs for intellectually and developmentally disabled people from its Brentwood office at the Mallory Park Professional Center south of Audi Nashville.
“I am also talking to [Best Buddies-Tennessee] to see if we can hire a couple of people for our restaurant as well,” Patel said.
The Southpointe Marketplace development is a retail strip property in the GBT Realty Corporation portfolio with anchor tenant ALDI connected to Domino’s, Kouzina Café Gyros & Subs, Nail Lounge, Sport Clips Haircuts and The UPS Store. The strip supplements the neighboring, Publix-anchored Concord Village shopping center — another GBT property on Nolensville Pike off which Southpoint Parkway, formerly Pettus Road, branches. The Southpointe Marketplace development is flanked by the first phase of the up-and-coming Southpoint neighborhood, a new Landmark Homes subdivision of what will be 170 single-family houses and townhomes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.