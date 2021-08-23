Teriyaki Madness will open its newest restaurant in Brentwood on Thursday, featuring a variety of made-to-order Asian bowls as well as grand opening specials and giveaways.
The Seattle-based restaurant has locations nationwide with one location currently open in Hendersonville and a third Middle Tennessee location set to open soon in Hermitage.
The Brentwood location opens at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, and the restaurant is kicking off the celebration with the chance to win free Teriyaki Madness for a month for 20 lucky people or free Teriyaki Madness for a year for five even luckier people.
To enter the giveaway contest, download the Teriyaki Madness app and use it to order from the Brentwood location by Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Teriyaki Madness Brentwood franchise owners Hiren Dayaramani and Vishal Patel said in an email that Brentwood was the perfect location for them to help bring great food to a great community.
"Teriyaki Madness really stood out to us as it resonated with us, our culture, and our upbringing. In a typical Indian household, fresh meals are cooked three times a day and everything is made from scratch. That is what Teriyaki Madness brings to the table," the duo said. "Our food is prepared fresh and will give everyone a much-needed flavorful yet healthy lunch and dinner alternative to the typical fast-food fare. Our food is all about simplicity. We understand that clean food makes you feel great. We do not add any MSG, additives, or preservatives during our cooking process. We will be serving Seattle-style teriyaki bowls that will be made to order. Customers can build their own bowls and choose from rice or noodle options, add fresh-cut, stir-fried, or steamed vegetables and quality proteins like all-natural fresh chicken, steak, salmon, or tofu. They can even customize their bowls to make them low-carb, gluten-free, or they can double up on the meat if they'd like."
The Brentwood location will also feature exclusive $5 bowls featuring their regular-sized signature chicken teriyaki with rice and stir-fry veggies on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 26 and 27, as part of the grand opening celebration.
Teriyaki Madness Brentwood is located at 7115 Southpoint Parkway just south of the Concord Road and Nolensville Pike intersection next to Aldi.
More information about Teriyaki Madness Brentwood can be found here.
