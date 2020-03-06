On March 28, Franklin locals will gather together in the lovely Westhaven neighborhood to bring in the warmer weather with the 6th Annual Whiskey Warmer. There will be 40 unique labels of whiskey, bourbon and scotch, local food trucks, a cigar lounge and local bluegrass music.
Some of the featured whiskeys will be: George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Chattanooga Whiskey and Wheeler’s Raid. Two Thompsons Catering, Cousins Maine Lobster and Loveless Cafe will each have a food truck.
The Home Pages are doing a ticket giveaway for this exciting event. All you have to do is complete a quick seven question quiz testing your whiskey knowledge and you have secured your chance for two free tickets to Whiskey Warmer!
Click here to take the quiz!
