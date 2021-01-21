Thai Esane Brentwood is slated to open on Monday, Feb. 8 in Hill Center Brentwood.
“We have served the people of Nashville authentic Thai cuisine for more than six years now, and their loyal support is allowing us to expand to Williamson Co.,” said owner Nina Singto. “We strive to honor the Thai/Laos culture through the restaurant’s food, décor and hospitability, and it’s such an amazing opportunity to share my culture to other neighborhoods of the city I call home.”
The location in Brentwood will be a 3,500-square-foot space that offers lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with dining room seating for 120 and patio seating for 40.
Like its locations in Nashville, Thai Esane will serve favorite specialties such as drunken noodles, larb chicken wrap, papaya salad, Bangkok wings, pineapple boat fried rice, Malaysian noodles and more.
Shortly following the Feb. 8 opening of the Brentwood location, Thai Esane will also open another location in downtown Nashville at Fifth + Broadway.
