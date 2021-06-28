After discovering podcasts a few years ago, I stumbled upon The Big Boo Cast, hosted by two delightful Southern women.
While I am not, by any stretch of the imagination, their target audience, I fell in love with their dialogue and became a big fan. Listening to them reminds me of listening to another Southern woman — my mother — talk on the phone when I was growing up.
To my great delight, I was able to visit with them recently on a Zoom call. While it was as much about me “fanboying” as interviewing, I gathered some great information about their collective story, which I am sharing with you today. (My deepest thanks to my new friends, Sophie and Melanie, for carving out time for me. You ladies crack me up and give me much to think about. Hail State and Go Aggies!)
“Hey everybody, this is Sophie, this is Boo Mama!”
“Hey it’s Melanie, it’s Big Mama!”
If you are familiar with these greetings, chances are you are already a listener to The Big Boo Cast, a weekly podcast hosted by Sophie Hudson of Birmingham and Melanie Shankle of San Antonio.
If you are not familiar with this duo, you might want to give them a listen. But be careful if you happen to be driving when you decide to do so. This pair of feisty ladies might have you in stitches to the point you need to pull over.
Coming up on their 240th episode, and with a listening base that spans the country, nobody is as amazed as they are that their conversations caught on.
“We are not really into strategy, or goals and objectives,” Sophie said in a recent interview.
Along those lines, they have been known to miss appointments with the business coach they hired a couple of years ago.
But don’t let them fool you. Intentional or not, these two have proven themselves as entrepreneurs of the internet age, and their brand is growing.
The Big Boo Cast is reminiscent of two good friends having a telephone conversation. During the fall, you can count on a college football recap from the previous weekend (with Melanie a graduate of Texas A&M and Sophie of Mississippi State, these two can hold their own with the most voracious sports fans), as well as a preview of upcoming games. Even now, with Mississippi State advancing in the College Baseball World Series, you can bet, in an upcoming show, Sophie will have a rundown on the team’s progress.
In addition to sports, there are discussions about favorite products (they have their own Amazon shop with items they endorse); recipes; movies, TV shows and books; happenings with the British monarchy (Melanie is known to have some strong opinions on the Royal Family); and, hearkening back to the very first episode, hair management and skin care.
And each will offer a glimpse into current family life — typical conversation between friends, which these two somehow make funny and interesting.
Every so often, they will even throw a curve ball as they reveal their smarts behind the laughs. While they generally steer clear of politics, they don’t mind occasionally hitting on important news events and, if circumstances call for it, offering an opinion.
How it started
In 2006, while both were in their mid-thirties, Melanie and Sophie had each started blogs. Blogging was in its early days, with would-be writers putting themselves out there to see if their offerings might gain a following.
Sophie’s blog was (and still is) titled “Boo Mama,” derived from the time she and her husband David lived in south Louisiana, where folks with Cajun dialect often omit the apostrophe “s” in a possessive. When her son Alex was born, David would sometimes call him “Boo” — hence “Boo Mama,” rather than “Boo’s Mama.”
Melanie’s blog is “Big Mama,” named for when she was trying to potty train her daughter Caroline.
“I would tell her big girls use the potty,” she said. Caroline thought “being big” was what everyone would want, so she thought her mom would also want to be big, nicknaming her Big Mama.
When the two ladies eventually combined forces for a podcast, The Big Boo Cast was an easy combination of the blog names.
“Sophie was my first internet friend,” Melanie said. She happened upon Sophie’s blog, and after reading some of its content, left her a message.
“It was obvious we had a lot in common,” Sophie said, referring to that message, which referenced “Chris Tomlin, Jackie Sherrill and college football.”
Tomlin was a budding Christian singer at the time (and is now a household name in the Contemporary Christian Music world). Sherrill coached football at each of their beloved alma maters.
As the two messaged back and forth, they discovered more likenesses. They were each young moms of an only child, and they were both trying their hands at writing. And unlike writers of some “mommy blogs” of the time, Sophie and Melanie both worked outside the home — Sophie as a teacher and Melanie as a pharmaceutical sales representative.
After a series of messages back and forth, the two eventually began talking by phone. The chemistry between them was unquestionable.
In 2007 Melanie flew to Birmingham where she and Sophie would meet in person for the first time. While Melanie’s husband, Perry, had some misgivings about her flying to another city to see someone she had met online, she assured him she had talked to Sophie enough that he should have no concerns. (In an abundance of caution, however, she stayed in a hotel rather than in Sophie’s home).
Another blogger they had gotten to know joined them in Birmingham, and the three attended a Casting Crowns concert that they eventually wrote about on each of their blogs.
From there Melanie and Sophie picked up more blog followers, and they continued to talk by phone. After overhearing those conversations, Sophie’s husband David suggested a podcast.
Sophie had some awareness of what a podcast was, but Melanie had not yet learned about them.
“I said 'yeah, whatever that is, I’m willing to try, just tell me what I need to do,'" she said. She bought an inexpensive microphone she could attach to her computer.
A podcast is born
The first episode of The Big Boo Cast hit the internet air waves in August 2007, with a description reading, “Two Southern mama-bloggers who have opinions on pretty much everything, take a look at the InStyle fashion preview, what to wear to a Deeper Still conference, their ongoing hair issues, and the hair issues of several presidential candidates.”
“I won’t even listen to those early ones now,” Melanie said, thinking back to the beginnings of The Big Boo Cast. In addition to less than optimal sound quality, it was not uncommon for there to be lengthy pauses as the two corrected technical malfunctions, or for either or both to dissolve into breathless laughter (which still might happen today).
There were lapses between episodes those first few years as life got busy. In addition to hosting the podcast, they both became authors. They now have about a dozen nonfiction books between them.
“I would probably have never written a book if it hadn’t been for Melanie,” Sophie said, explaining how the two have encouraged each other in their efforts.
Their writing is faith-based, full of life stories to which anyone on a faith journey can relate. But in their books and on the podcast, they are anything but preachy. Their homespun humor, with a big nod toward everyday life in the South, is relatable to a person searching for faith, or with no faith at all.
And while both say they know their readers are mostly women, they write for anyone wanting a good story (like this columnist), or the type of escape or break in routine good reading provides.
Both are also speakers at churches and faith conferences sponsored by organizations such as Nashville’s Lifeway Christian Resources.
‘Big Boo’ business
As for the podcast, some 14 years and 239 episodes since its inception, it is now a full-fledged business — much more than a side hustle. While Melanie resigned her pharmaceutical sales position when Caroline was still young, Sophie continued in education, most recently in a staff position at a private Christian school in Birmingham.
In February she gave her notice, however, and finished in May. She said she loved her years working at the school, but during quarantine, with more time to devote to creative pursuits, she realized how much she enjoyed it.
The last couple of years have been significant for The Big Boo Cast. The two proprietors, now co-members of an LLC, work with a business coach based in Birmingham. Although they admit to forgetting an appointment or two, they agree her advice and guidance has been very helpful.
Commercial advertising is now a regular part of each show. Sophie started out reading the ads, but eventually turned those duties over to Melanie, since Sophie handles the editing.
“Anything technical is handled by Sophie,” Melanie said, acknowledging she now knows what a podcast is, but still defers to her partner for tech support.
Although the theme has stayed essentially the same, there is now more planning as to what will be discussed during an episode.
They air two bonus installments per month on Patreon, a digital platform that provides an avenue for paid subscriptions. In these, they might go deeper than usual into a topic of interest or answer questions submitted by listeners.
As for numbers, “we average 100,000 downloads a month, and the biggest period of growth was during quarantine,” Sophie said, during which “downloads per new episode increased by roughly 30 percent.”
Making friends along the way
While most episodes still feature only the pair’s witty dialogue, they occasionally have guests. One semi-regular is Travis Cottrell, worship leader for renowned Bible Study Leader Beth Moore’s Living Proof conferences, and now worship pastor at Brentwood Baptist Church. Cottrell is frequent enough to have his own nickname, “Fry Daddy,” and is known to do the occasional impression of Neil Diamond.
Beth Moore is now a good friend to both and has also been a guest on the show. She wrote the foreword to Sophie’s most recent book.
Mississippi State Football Coach Mike Leach has called in, much to the delight of Sophie. When asked if A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher might get equal time, Melanie suggested he might not have the personality for their style of interviewing, unlike the gregarious Leech. (But it hasn’t been ruled out).
Perhaps their most memorable guest was Phil Rosenthal, creator of the long running TV comedy Everybody Loves Raymond and current star of the Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil, in which Rosenthal travels the world exploring culture, customs and, most prominently, food.
Sophie sent a direct message to Rosenthal over social media and, much to her surprise, he promptly replied, saying he would be up for a guest spot. When the episode aired, the three sounded as if they were old friends.
And speaking of friends in high places, in the early days of their blogs, Sophie and Melanie became acquainted with fellow blogger Ree Drummond, now better known as the Pioneer Woman, author of bestselling cookbooks and host of a popular TV show on The Food Network.
Melanie laughs about offering to mention Ree on her blog years ago to help her get broader exposure.
“I’m pretty sure she did fine without me,” she said.
But the friendship took hold. Sophie and Melanie have visited Ree in Pawhuska, Okla., and have been proud guests at the Pioneer Woman Boarding House established by Ree and her husband Ladd.
What’s next?
As Sophie pointed out, she and Melanie don’t make a big deal out of planning far in advance or setting goals. But the proof of their business model is in their success.
It might have taken them a few years to realize it, but as Sophie accurately put it, “we have a lane.”
That they do, and if the past is any indicator of the future, these two can look forward to confidently staying in that lane for years to come.
