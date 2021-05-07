In its eighth year, and during a pandemic no less, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's annual day of giving raised more than $4.2 million for nonprofits in the area.
In the past year or so, the area has endured a "worldwide pandemic and economic hardship, disastrous tornadoes and floods, and a downtown Nashville bombing on Christmas morning, generosity continues to help define the city and region," a release from the foundation says.
The 24-hour online giving event ended with $4,265,674 in donations to participating area nonprofit organizations, schools and religious institutions.
In its history, The Big Payback has helped nonprofits raise more than $25 million — $25,219,297— in donations.
An event-record 1,017 Middle Tennessee organizations from 33 counties signed up to participate.
This year’s event included 87 organizations from 12 counties that were participating in The Big Payback for the first time. Categories included human services, education, community improvement, arts and culture, youth development, animal welfare, health, housing and shelter and the environment.
“After a year of ‘downs,’ The Community Foundation has again raised spirits and funds for Middle Tennessee’s nonprofits,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation.
“The statistics, as The Big Payback came to an end after a powerful 24 hours, were impressive,” Lehman continued, “But so were the celebrations that played an important role as thousands of dollars turned into millions of dollars in 24 hours. And, this year, 32,941 donors made total gifts without needing to leave their homes.”
