There are two clear position groups the Tennessee Titans could address with the 26th overall pick in the 2022 draft: receiver and offensive line.
But perhaps the better route for the franchise’s long-term future, at least, would be to sit back and take whichever of the five possible quarterbacks with a first-round grade falls to the back end of the first round.
The case for Tennessee grabbing a signal caller is growing by the day, and there’s a contingency of draft analysts who believe the Titans could be in on any one of Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Sam Howell and Desmond Ridder. Tennessee sent representatives to the pro day workouts of all five.
But is drafting a quarterback really the smartest play for a team clearly in win-now mode?
If the Titans use their first-round pick on a QB, it doesn’t help them in 2022. General Manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel have committed to Ryan Tannehill as the team’s starter in 2022, and surrounding him with more weapons or bigger bodies really seems like the way to go here.
Without another pick until the third round, Tennessee will miss out on a boatload of potential playmakers at receiver and tight end, plus a deep offensive line group may be dwindling by the time the 90th overall pick rolls around.
The Titans have big holes to fill at left guard and right tackle after cutting ties with Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold and starting right tackle David Quessenberry. Tannehill could also use some insurance at wideout to avoid throwing to practice squad receivers for a second straight year.
However, if the Titans were to go all-in on the future at the most important position on the field, then this is the year to do so.
Tennessee has never drafted higher than 19th overall in Mike Vrabel’s four seasons as head coach, essentially taking the Titans out of the running for many of the top draftable quarterbacks.
But this year’s class is considered the weakest since perhaps 2013, which produced just one first rounder (E.J. Manuel), one second rounder (Geno Smith) and one third rounder (Mike Glennon).
There’s no clear-cut No. 1 guy. All five players could be drafted in the first round just as easily as they could fall out of it. There’s no bona fide Day 1 starter. And the QB with the highest upside (Willis) is also considered the biggest project.
But having a potential future starter fall right into their laps might be too enticing for the Titans to pass up.
Tennessee can get out of Tannehill’s contract after next season and save nearly $18 million by parting ways with the soon-to-be 34-year-old QB before June 1 of next year. The team would get much-needed cap flexibility to re-sign budding stars Jeffery Simmons and A.J. Brown while having a young quarterback locked in at a team-friendly rookie contract for four more seasons.
Taking a quarterback this year also allows the Titans to set up a succession plan. Even if Tannehill sticks around in 2023, his contract ends after that season and Tennessee will be looking for another quarterback anyway.
Below is a full breakdown of a few of the quarterbacks — in no particular order — that the Titans could consider in the first round:
Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Some draft experts consider Pickett the top quarterback prospect in this year’s class, and it’s easy to see why. He broke many of Dan Marino’s passing records at Pittsburgh, and he’s a pocket passer who’s comfortable running a vertical threat offense that features plenty of downfield throwing. Pickett is also an underrated athlete with great mobility outside of the pocket. He can make all the NFL throws but sometimes lacks the necessary touch on some more finesse throws. He also struggles with disguised coverage.
Strengths:
- Strong athleticism and elusiveness
- Possesses the physical tools and pedigree of a starting QB
- Strong play recognition and route anticipation
- Throws have good velocity, and he has the arm strength to make deep throws
Flaws:
- Sometimes gets “happy feet” in the pocket
- Needs to improve his touch and ball placement
- Can work on timing throws and throwing receivers open
- Sometimes tips off defenses with his eyes
Malik Willis, Liberty
Willis has perhaps the biggest upside of any quarterback in this year’s class but he’s also the most raw. He has explosive play ability and can exploit safeties deep down the field. He’s got excellent running ability with a cannon arm, which could entice teams to take a chance on him earlier than they probably should. Willis is a project, however, struggling at times with mechanics, timing, accuracy and working through his progressions. The upside is massive, but the Titans likely don’t have the time to wait for him to be great. Also, he’s likely gone long before pick 26.
Strengths:
- Agility and elusiveness
- Dual-threat ability
- Good blitz recognition
- Has a rocket arm
Flaws:
- Struggles from pocket
- Difficulty with mechanics
- High volume of missed throws
Sam Howell, UNC
The strength of Howell’s game lies in his ability to climb the pocket and progress through his reads. If the pocket collapses, he has enough mobility to roll out and work on the run, if necessary. Any team drafting Howell will have to be patient with him as he fine-tunes his accuracy and works through the occasional over-aggressiveness; too many times he’s tried to force a ball to a receiver through sheer will and muscle.
Strengths:
- Poise in the pocket
- Good decision-making skills
- Progresses through his reads well
- Calm under pressure
Flaws:
- Has a knack for taking too many sacks
- Has trouble with timing on deep throws
- Has tendency to force throws
- Struggles with consistency
Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
Ridder’s head coach Luke Fickell is Vrabel’s best friend, so presumably no other potential employer would have as full of a rundown on him as the Titans would. He’s battle-tested and arguably the most NFL-ready QB in the class with 50 starts over four years. He works best in a rhythm offense that emphasizes his football IQ and strong mechanics. Ridder said he models his game after Tannehill and tries to run an offense the way Tannehill does. He could be tailor-made for the Titans.
Strengths:
- Has good pocket awareness
- Has mobility to make plays on the run
- Possesses perhaps the best mechanics and footwork in the draft
- Quickly digests what the defense throws at him
Flaws:
- Doesn’t have the arm to throw the deep ball often
- Has a lot of passes batted at the line of scrimmage
- Doesn’t throw his receivers open
- Struggles with advancing through full reads
Matt Corral, Ole Miss
Corral plays with possibly the biggest edge of any quarterback in the class. He makes quick throws, doesn’t hold onto the ball long in the pocket and knows where he wants to go with the ball. Corral is solid outside of the pocket but can stand to work more on avoiding taking hits and improving his accuracy on the run. He works best in a spread offense that uses quick passes and run options. Of the five QBs, Corral is the worst fit for Tennessee’s offensive system.
Strengths:
- Has strong scrambling ability and is accurate on the run
- Can make throws from difficult angles
- Has awareness to improvise when a play breaks down
- Gets the ball out quickly and consistently delivers on short-to-intermediate throws
Flaws:
- Needs to bulk up and avoid taking big hits on the run
- Lacks experience as a true drop back passer
- Needs to improve timing and anticipation on downfield throws
- Frequently looks to scramble first instead of going to second or third reads
Michael Gallagher
