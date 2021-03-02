The insect known as Emerald Ash Borer (aka EAB) has recently invaded Tennessee and is threatening the ash trees in our area. Identifying if you have an ash tree on your property is the first step to knowing if you need a treatment plan or if you will need to have them taken down before the trees become a safety hazard due to EAB damage.
First, let’s identify ash trees! We invite you take the quick quiz below and be entered for a prize drawing of a $50 gift card.
The first questions of the quiz are designed to help you learn the top ways to identify an ash tree. Then you can learn about the EAB threat to our ash trees.
This quiz brought to you by the Tree Board of the City of Brentwood and Williamson Home Page.
It is best to begin treating ash trees while they are still relatively healthy. By the time most people notice canopy thinning or dieback, EAB has already caused considerably injury to the vascular system of the tree. An effective insecticide may stop additional damage, but it cannot reverse damage that has already occurred, and it takes time for trees to recover.
Most insecticides used for EAB control act systemically, meaning that the insecticide is transported within the tree. Therefore, a tree must be healthy enough to move a systemic insecticide up the trunk and into the branches and canopy.
Also, if you don’t plan to treat your Ash tree and it is at risk of falling on property or people, it is best to have it removed before there are signs of EAB damage. Waiting too long could be more costly and/or dangerous.
