Late Friday afternoon my community was blanketed by a half-inch of “partly cloudy.”
At 4:30 I walked into a barber shop with nary a crystal in the sky. At 4:40 patrons and barbers were stunned and mesmerized by the sudden blizzard outside the large windowed entrance. Shortly after 5:00 I walked out into a completely different landscape than the one I parked in.
It’s like the door of Luis’ Barbershop was the door at the back of the wardrobe that opened into the winter wonderland of Narnia. I’m hard pressed to recall being witness to such an unexpected, sudden and dramatic change to the scenery around me. Within a mere 30 minutes my environment had been transformed.
What just moments earlier had been a landscape of various dull shades of greys and browns were now a monochromatic white. The solid fixtures and textures of wood, concrete and steel were now unified by a frozen frosting. Everything looked different, and it all happened so quickly.
Life Comes at You Fast
Years ago there was a series of humorous insurance commercials with the tagline “Life comes at you fast.” Indeed, life can change quickly. Some of the changes are sudden and monumental but also positive and not entirely unexpected.
Tiny Babies and Giant Changes
For example, if you’re a parent you know that the moment a child is born your world is instantly, dramatically and permanently altered. While engagement may somewhat prepare a couple for the transition to marriage, pregnancy does not prepare that couple for the instant switch to parenthood. Expectant parents can fully prepare the nursery, but the nursery does not and cannot prepare them, not for the life-flipping changes coming their way.
If a house could talk, as soon as a couple walks through the front door for the first time with their swaddled infant looking like a large burrito strapped into a car seat, the house would say to them, “It’s going to be completely different here from this moment on.” And the house would be correct.
And as a new parent it's not just your responsibilities that suddenly change (and double). Something is instantly altered inside of you. The moment you hold your baby for the first time something or someone flips a hidden switch in your heart. Author Donald Miller speaks of the wonder of how in a Nashville hospital delivery room, in the blink of an eye, a tiny stranger became the love of his life. Yes, everything is different, and it happens so quickly.
Where Did the Time Go?
My firstborn, Trevor, is 27 and is getting married in a few months. I don’t know how that’s possible because we just brought him home the other day from Good Samaritan Hospital in West Palm Beach. Cameron is 24 and in grad school. I don’t know how that is possible because we just met his kindergarten teacher last week.
If you don’t believe me, I can show you photos—pictures capturing my glorious sons in their tender youth where I sometimes wish I could keep them, or at least rewind the calendar and slow down the clock. But I can do neither. So instead, I will seek to be alert and embrace the present. Okay, maybe more than just embracing the present, I’ll probably try to hug and hold it until squirms loose. Because everything changes, and it happens so quickly.
Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage & family therapist in Franklin, (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) the author of multiple books, and a member of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. He can be reached at [email protected].
