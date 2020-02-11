Former Tennessee Titans receiver Derrick Mason and co-host Braden Gall will no longer be on the air waves.
The duo announced via their Twitter pages that they were no longer hosting the popular sports talk show Morning Drive, part of the Cromwell Group Sports WPRT (102.5 The Game). This comes just a little over two months after Nick Kayal, the third member of Morning Drive since 2018, was initially let go.
There seems to be more intrigue around Mason’s exit as Gall tweeted about his departure at 10:30 a.m. while Mason broke his news two and a half hours later after sending a tweet that read, “Life is like football, sometimes the defense will blitz without warning and you have to adjust on the fly. Good thing I’ve stayed in my playbook.”
Since his radio departure, Kayal was named the new in-arena host for the Nashville Predators and he also co-hosts the Athlon Sports Cover 2 College Football podcast with Gall and Steven Lassan. Gall also appears on SiriusXM College Radio.
All references of Gall, who had been with the station since 2016, and Mason, who was with the station since 2015, have been removed from the Game’s official website, and no additional information on 102.5’s morning time slot has been announced.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.