The Haley Sue Foundation awarded Brentwood High School senior Jacob Davis with the organization’s first ever Sibling Scholarship on Friday.
The $1,000 scholarship was eligible for Williamson County Schools seniors who lost a sibling during their high school careers with the scholarship honoring its namesake, Haley Sue Pearson, who was killed in a traffic crash in 2020.
Jacob Davis is the younger brother of the late Lucas Davis, a former Brentwood High School student-athlete who died in 2018.
Pearson’s family has since worked to honor their daughter, with the foundation awarding the first Haley Sue Scholarship to a Centennial High School senior last year.
Now the efforts have continued with Davis, who is planning to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville where he will study construction management.
“This shows that this isn’t a walk alone,” Davis said. “With all of these people who are supporting you, they’ll be there the whole way.”
“It’s to honor Haley Sue, but also to honor him [Davis] as he endured his high school career having lost a sibling,” The Haley Sue Foundation President Kim Stone said.
More information about The Haley Sue Foundation can be found here.
