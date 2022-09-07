The Heritage at Brentwood will host a free workshop to address downsizing on Sept. 15.
According to a news release, the 10 a.m. workshop will feature a panel discussion with experts in financial planning, real estate, banking and “rightsizing," as well as a question-and-answer segment and a provided brunch.
Topics will include concerns about the slowing real estate market, stock market volatility and the stressors of moving. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Panelists will include Randy Lee, financial planner and partner at Trustcore; Tiffany Jones, senior vice president with Pinnacle Financial Partners; Justin Hammond, owner, Let’s Get Moving, a nationally recognized Senior Move Management company, and Cindy Stanton, Broker of Parks Realty’s Brentwood office.
Registration is required and can be done online here or by calling 615-241-0351.
The Heritage is located at 900 Heritage Way in Brentwood.
