Senior living expert Brad Breeding will lead a Feb. 25 seminar hosted by The Heritage at Brentwood to help individuals and couples answer the financial, healthcare and lifestyle questions that will help them make sense of their retirement living options.
Breeding is founder and president of MyLifeSite.net and author of “What’s the Deal with Retirement Communities” (2017, People Tested Media, $14.95). The North Carolina-based Certified Financial Planner speaks across the country and is frequently quoted in national media.
“I spent 14 years as a financial planner. During my time in that world I found myself answering a lot of questions about senior living options,” Breeding said. “So I immersed myself in learning about the industry and people were extremely grateful. That’s how it all started.”
Breeding said his presentation will review key aspects of the selection process, including investigating a community’s contracts, financial management and quality of healthcare available.
“I present all the information in a very objective format so people can make the very best and most informed decision for their individual situation. You can’t say one thing is the best for everyone. ‘Best’ is relative to that person’s unique set of circumstances.”
The Making Sense of Retirement Living Options seminar begins at 10 a.m. and includes lunch. The Heritage at Brentwood is located at 900 Heritage Way in Brentwood. The event is free but reservations are required and can be made online at TheHeritageLCS.com/events or by calling 615-219-5485.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.