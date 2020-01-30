The Movie Gang has found a new home after deciding to sever its partnership with the Franklin Theatre.
The movie events group has set up shop at Mockingbird Theater at The Factory at Franklin after parting ways with the Franklin Theatre last month.
Their first event will be a showing of the popular ’80s Amblin adventure film The Goonies on Feb. 29, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Fitting for the film, free eye patches, Baby Ruth bars and trivia will be on the menu.
The group recommends purchasing tickets in advance as seating at Mockingbird is not as expansive as it was at the Franklin Theatre.
In an Instagram comment, the Movie Gang indicated that they'd be planning more weekend events at Mockingbird in the future.
Registration for the event can be done on the group's website.
