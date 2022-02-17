Twenty candidates from Williamson County Schools and four from the Franklin Special School District will be running for seats on the respective school boards after qualifying deadline ended Thursday at noon.
In WCS, the six even-numbered seats are up for grabs, and five incumbents are seeking to hold their place. Candy Emerson, who represents District 8, is not running for re-election.
After the Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill last fall that enables Republican and Democratic parties in each county to hold a primary, candidates in Williamson County are required to list their party affiliation or indicate they’re an Independent as they enter a race.
The county primary is Tuesday, May 3, and the county general election is Thursday, Aug. 4.
Four candidates are vying for three seats on the FSSD school board, as challenger Laura Stendel (Democrat) qualified along with incumbents Allena Bell (Independent), Robin Newman (I) and Tim Stillings (I).
Compared to the last two WCS school board elections, the number of challengers this year is considerably higher. There were three newcomers in 2018 and four in 2020. The count this year is 15, at least partially owing to an increase in parental advocacy and anger that has taken place at school board meetings, through social media and other outlets.
Nancy Garrett (I), District 12 incumbent, said she didn’t hesitate to run for re-election, and welcomes the challenge for her seat. She'll be up against Jamie Lima (Republican) or Drason Beasley (R) in August.
“I’m running again because I have experience and a passion for schools,” Garrett said. “I think it’s great when people run for office. It shows interest.”
Donna Clements (R), a candidate for District 8, said she wants to address the divisiveness that has been a part of the education environment in recent times.
“In the last couple of years, our schools, like many around the country, have been burdened with contention and division,” Clements said in a press release. “As a community, our focus needs to return to what is best for the students. As a school board member, [my] goal is to heal this divide through revitalizing the trusted parent-school partnership while ensuring excellence in learning materials for all students.”
Clements is running against Shauna Graham in the Republican primary, with the winner facing Ken Chilton (I).
The highest number of candidates is in District 10, a seat Eric Welch (R) has held since he was appointed to it in 2017 and was elected in 2018. Welch is running against Ali Wallace Adair in the Republican primary, with the winner facing Jennifer Haile (D), William “Doc” Holladay (I) and Tangie Lane (I) in August.
“After much consideration and prayer, as well as a good deal of encouragement from WCS families and our teachers, I've decided to run for re-election to the Board of Education,” Welch said. “We're quickly getting back to an old normal after some uniquely challenging years, but there's still plenty of brand new challenges ahead. I hope to continue serving our students and families as an experienced voice on the school board.”
Josh Brown (R), who was selected by Williamson County commissioners in October to fill the District 4 seat vacated by Brad Fiscus, is looking to keep his position against Elliott Franklin (R) in May. The winner will face Robert “Bob” Britton (D) and Del Wright (I).
“I was honored to have the support and confidence of the County Commission in being named to the Williamson County school board last year, and I’ve been encouraged by the way District 4 residents have responded to my service on the board thus far,” Brown said in a press release. “Now I’m excited to announce my campaign for a full term, and I’m ready to continue providing the conservative, common-sense leadership that District 4 families deserve.
“Whether it be school zoning or building new schools, mask requirements, curriculum, teacher pay, or many other issues, our families have seen first-hand the impact that board decisions, both large and small, can have in providing the right learning environment for our children.”
Elsewhere, District 2 incumbent Dan Cash (R) is running against Tiffany Eccles (I) in August, and Jay Galbreath (R) from District 6 is up against Kristi Bidinger (I) and Deborah Pace (I).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.