Spring is fully in bloom, and the happy news of fall festivals is coming in!
Some of our favorites were completely virtual last year for obvious reasons, and we’re pretty thrilled to hear that the Southern Festival of Books has announced that its 33rd annual fest will be a hybrid, offering virtual as well as in-person events on Oct. 9 and 10.
Humanities Tennessee is still taking precautions by moving the majority of those in-person events outside at War Memorial Plaza.
“The health and safety of our festival-goers, authors and staff is our priority, and this year will be no exception,” says Tim Henderson, executive director of Humanities Tennessee, in a press release. “We’ll offer something for everyone as has always been a hallmark of the Festival. We hope our plans for both an in-person event and a virtual experience will broaden our reach and allow book-lovers to celebrate the written word in the manner that feels most comfortable to them.”
Last year’s virtual festival was one of the best online event experiences I had throughout the pandemic. Humanities Tennessee put the whole fest on a virtual platform in great working order, free of many technical glitches that interrupted otherwise great programming run by other organizations. If you missed it, you can still see many of the author events on the SFB YouTube channel, including sessions featuring Kiley Reid, Julia Alvarez, Yaa Gyasi and many more.
Check out the video announcement below, and keep your eye on the SFB website, Twitter and Facebook for details to come.
This story first appeared in our partner publication the Nashville Scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.