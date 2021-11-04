The Leddy’s have owned The Tennis Store since 2015, but say they have decided to begin their retirement.
“For the last six years, we have thoroughly enjoyed serving the community, but it’s time to pass the baton," said Edward Leddy."We’re delighted The Dinoias have taken over the business. With Len’s entrepreneurial spirit and Maria’s marketing experience, as well as their enjoyment of tennis, it was a natural fit."
Len Dinoia is pivoting from a career in finance in the corporate world to small business owner. Maria Dinoia serves as editor of Franklin Lifestyle magazine and will continue in that role as well as in the role of small business owner.
“We are thrilled to be taking over The Tennis Store from the Leddy’s," said Len Dinoia. "They have run the store so successfully over the last few years and we hope to not only continue that success, but to grow it. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the local tennis community."
The Tennis Store of Franklin says it carries an extensive selection of tennis apparel, equipment, racquets, bags, shoes and accessories, along with pickleball paddles, balls and accessories.
