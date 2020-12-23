One thing is for certain, there was no shortage of news this year.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic dominated news coverage this year, we also saw readers digging into stories about protests, home sales, Dave Ramsey, missing teens and more.

Here are the Top 10 stories you read in 2020:

10. SHOWCASE HOME: Brentwood Country Club home provides brand new furnishings, gorgeous views and more

9. Dave Ramsey keeps offices open after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

8. 'End White Silence' rally sees historic turnout on Franklin Square

7. Student-led protest demands removal of Franklin Confederate monument

6. 'The insanity has to stop:' County Mayor Andy Ogles will not impose mask mandate in Maury County

5. Salons and barbershops allowed to reopen on Wednesday

4. PHOTOS: Ravenwood High School celebrates seniors with graduation parade

3. Brentwood Police officer killed in crash on Franklin Road

2. Missing Spring Hill teen not seen since Thursday

1. Alan Jackson is selling his home in Franklin for $23M

