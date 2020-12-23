One thing is for certain, there was no shortage of news this year.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic dominated news coverage this year, we also saw readers digging into stories about protests, home sales, Dave Ramsey, missing teens and more.
Here are the Top 10 stories you read in 2020:
10. SHOWCASE HOME: Brentwood Country Club home provides brand new furnishings, gorgeous views and more
The stately, classic home at 5003 Country Club Drive has it all— fresh paint, gleaming hardwood floors, trey ceilings, lots of space, natural …
9. Dave Ramsey keeps offices open after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
For the past week, public health experts and government officials have been urging citizens, in increasingly serious tones, to stay home as mu…
8. 'End White Silence' rally sees historic turnout on Franklin Square
“I’ve never seen it like this before, and I’ve been raised in Franklin all my life.”
7. Student-led protest demands removal of Franklin Confederate monument
More than 200 people were gathered at Bicentennial Park Friday evening, all sharing the same mission: to march towards the Confederate monumen…
6. 'The insanity has to stop:' County Mayor Andy Ogles will not impose mask mandate in Maury County
While Williamson County is set to see its mask mandate go into effect late Tuesday night, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles declared no such manda…
5. Salons and barbershops allowed to reopen on Wednesday
During the state’s daily COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Bill Lee announced that close contact services such as barbershops and s…
4. PHOTOS: Ravenwood High School celebrates seniors with graduation parade
Ravenwood High School students, faculty and families gathered on Saturday for a vehicle graduation parade to celebrate the accomplishments and…
3. Brentwood Police officer killed in crash on Franklin Road
UPDATE (8:20 p.m.): The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released the preliminary report of Thursday morning's crash that killed Brentwood Police …
2. Missing Spring Hill teen not seen since Thursday
Update: Brooke Ciolkosz, a Spring Hill teen who had been missing since Jan. 9, was discovered safe on Saturday by Spring Hill police. Ciolkosz…
1. Alan Jackson is selling his home in Franklin for $23M
As first reported in Taste of Country, Alan Jackson is selling his 22,000-square-foot abode in Franklin.
