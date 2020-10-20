The Village Church held a groundbreaking ceremony just outside of Nolensville on Sunday, marking the start of a multi-purpose 24-hour ministry center.
"Today was an overwhelming and incredible day," a The Village social media post reads. "Together (but safely masked and distanced) we gathered as our church to celebrate and break the ground at the future site of our 24/7 ministry center. Thank you to all who came out, who have helped make this happen, and join us in this journey."
According to a news release, the building is expected to be complete in the fall of 2021 and will include gathering spaces for community events and support groups, a feeding program and youth and children’s ministries.
“The vision of our church isn’t to build a great building for our use, but to build a welcoming, community-focused facility,” The Village lead pastor Travis Garner said in the news release. “It’s our longing that our building will be a physical representation of the love of Christ and our continued dedication to serving our neighbors, whatever their needs may be."
The 23-acre property is located at 7224 Old Burkitt Road just south of the Concord Road and Nolensville Road intersection. Since 2016 the church has held worship service in Nolensville's Sunset Middle School.
The project is lead by EOA Architects and T.W. Frierson Contractor, Inc.
