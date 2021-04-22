Thelma Harper, who represented the Tennessee Senate's 19th District for three decades, has died. She was 80 years old.
The longtime Democrat and North Nashvillian was the longest-serving woman in Tennessee State Senate history. Known for her eye-catching wide-brimmed hats and no-nonsense rhetoric, Harper previously served two terms as a Metro councilmember in Nashville's District 2.
During her time in the state Senate, Harper served on numerous committees, including the Local Government Committee, the Corrections Oversight Committee and the Veterans Affairs Oversight Committee. She was president of the Women's Suffrage Commission and vice chair of the Tennessee Black Healthcare Commission. She also owned the Jefferson Street diner Harper's Restaurant with her husband, businessman Paul Harper, who died in 2018.
Harper decided not to run for re-election in 2018, and then-Rep. Brenda Gilmore was elected to represent her Nashville district.
Commented