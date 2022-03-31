If the Professional Hockey Writers Association stays true to its word and awards the Norris Trophy to the player who “demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position,” then the award should be Roman Josi’s to lose.
And it isn’t even close.
The Norris race appears to be down to Josi, Colorado’s Cale Makar and Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman. While the latter two are both having extraordinary seasons in their own right, the context of the all-time season Josi is having underscores what the Norris Trophy represents.
In any other year, Makar would likely be a runaway favorite. He leads all blueliners with 24 goals, and he ranks second behind Josi in points (74) and even-strength points (46), and he’s fourth in assists (50). He’s clearly ascended into the elite of the elite.
Yes, Makar is on-pace for a 30-goal season. And although a rarity for a blueliner (there have been just 17 30-goal seasons by a defenseman), two others have reached that mark in the last decade and a half — Mike Green in 2008 and Brent Burns in 2016.
What Josi is currently doing hasn’t been seen from anyone at his position in more than three decades.
The Predators captain is on pace for the first 100-point season by a defenseman since Brian Leetch in 1991. He would be just the third blueliner to reach the 100-point plateau after 1990.
The closest any defenseman has come to the milestone post 2000 was Brent Burns in 2018-19 (83 points), and of the top 50 scoring seasons among NHL defensemen, only two — Burns and Erik Karlsson in 2015-16 — have topped 82 points. In fact, only eight defensemen ever have hit 90 points or more in a single season.
Josi isn’t just dominating the score sheet relative to his position, he’s holding his own in comparison to the league’s top forwards as well. Among all NHL skaters, Josi has the second-most assists (63), and he’s tied for the ninth-most points (81), 11th-most points per game (1.25), and 13th-most even-strength points (50). He’s also tied for fifth in power play points (31) and eighth in total shots (232).
Among defensemen, Josi is in a league of his own. He ranks first in assists, points (81), points per game, power play goals (8) and even strength points (50), and he has the third-most goals (18) and is tied for the fourth-most even strength goals (10).
Josi has eight more assists and seven more points than the next closest players.
But Josi isn’t just filling up the state sheet. He’s also quite possibly the NHL’s best puck-moving defensemen, leading the league in possession exits, possession entries, and slot attempts per 60, while ranking second among defensemen in offensive zone possession, scoring chances, and slot passes, and fifth among offensive zone passes per 60, per Sportlogiq.
"Roman Josi is the best defenseman in the game," Predators coach John Hynes said two weeks ago. "You look at what he means to this team and what he means to the franchise night in and night out. … When you look at other defensemen, I'm not so sure there's a player that impacts their team, their organization the way Roman does."
Josi already has one Norris Trophy under his belt. His numbers this season blow that one out of the water.
For comparison, Josi has two more goals, 14 more assists, 16 more points, four more power play goals, and eight more power play points than he did during that 2019-20 season. And there’s still 15 games left.
