As they days grow cooler, does the sound of that little click on your thermostat make you a little crazy? You know, the one that happens just before the heat turns on? Do you monitor your thermostat like a hawk this time of year? We have probably all seen at least one news story today about the cost of heating our homes this winter. While you can’t control the cost of electricity or natural gas, you can control the temperature and timing of heat usage in your home and one easy way to do this is with a programmable thermostat.
There are quite a few benefits to using a programmable thermostat but one of the major benefits is cost savings. Did you intend to turn down the thermostat before you left your home for the evening but forgot? Now, no one is at home for the next few hours but your heat continues to run. How about remembering to lower the temperature when you are sleeping? Do you often go to bed and forget to adjust the temperature? If you have a larger home you can establish different temperature zones to heat the areas where you spend the most time rather than the whole house. Based on some estimates, the cost savings is about 1-2% for every 2 degrees you raise or lower your thermostat depending on season. That could make quite a difference in your energy bill without having to think about it!
It is also hard to ignore the convenience of programmable thermostats. Would you like to come home to a warm house but have to wait because the thermostat is set quite low all day while no one is home? Do you want to get up in the morning to a warm house without having the heat run all night? What about coming home earlier or later than expected and having the option to adjust the thermostat on the way so your house is a perfect temperature when you arrive? Would you like to place a lock on the thermostat so only specific family members can make adjustments?
There are many different types of programmable thermostats. They range from a simple 5+2 type where one schedule can be set for the weekdays and another for the weekends to more sophisticated smart models that run on your home’s Wi-Fi system, can learn your family’s patterns and be controlled from any device with internet access. Many HVAC system manufacturers also have their own programmable models made specifically for use with their systems. There are new models hitting the market often so there is bound to be an economical option for you!
Do some research on what type of thermostat will work best for your family’s needs, heating/cooling system and schedule. Do you want the ability to have a different schedule every day of the week or can every day be the same? If you enjoy DIY projects, many come with very detailed installation instructions, online videos or smartphone apps to assist with installation. If you are not a mechanical person, thermostats can be easily installed by your HVAC company or an electrician. Once installed, just set it and forget it!
