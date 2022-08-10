The Huff Project's third annual Chip-In' for Lung Cancer Scramble will be taking place on Sept. 9.
The Huff Project was founded in 2018 by Centennial high school teacher and former professional baseball player Stephen Huff, who was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer at the age of 29.
This year's 18-hole golf scramble will include pre-round breakfast, snacks and refreshments, a lunch buffet, competitions and prizes, a silent auction, event gifts (including a tee shirt), and sponsored swag.
The event will take place at the Franklin Bridge Golf Club (located at 750 Riverview Dr, Franklin, TN 37064), with registration and breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. The shotgun style starts will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Cost for an individual player is $150, while a team of four can sign up for $600. All proceeds will support the Huff Project's mission of funding lung cancer research. Lung cancer survivors are invited to attend and participate for free.
To sign up or for more information, visit here.
