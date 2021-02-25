The Page Lady Patriots (17-7, 16-3) cruised to a win on the road Wednesday night over the Brentwood Lady Bruins (23-5, 13-3), 66-48, to be crowned District 11-AAA champs.
This was the third time these teams have met this season. Brentwood won both regular season matchups.
“All the praise goes to our girls tonight for their defensive effort,” said Page head coach Ron Brock. “We did a great job on their two best players. That’s what happens in tournaments, you have to play good defense and get rebounds.”
“We learned if we do not come out focused and don’t execute like we do, we put ourselves in a bad position,” said Brentwood head coach Myles Thrash.
In the first quarter, Page collected an early lead with jumpers by junior McKenzie Cochran, and junior Lili Wilken to take the frame, 12-6.
The Lady Patriots surged in the second quarter with midrange shots and 3-pointers by Wilken, sophomore Mary Claire Pike, sophomore Braley Bushman and junior Abigail Ward to go ahead at halftime, 31-22.
In the third quarter, Page continued to let it fly in the paint and from downtown with baskets by sophomore Sadie Porter, Wilken, Bushman and Cochran to extend their lead, 44-34.
Page executed an offensive outburst in the fourth quarter with jumpers, 3-pointers and free throws by Wilken, Cochran and Ward to seal the victory, 66-48.
Page held the typically explosive Brentwood to 48 points in the game.
“You do not have many options against them,” said Coach Brock. “You can’t play zone, because they have good outside shooters. You have to find their two best players and play good defense on them. Lili and McKenzie play with those two (Osgood and Ryan) all summer long in AAU and travel, so that helped us a little bit.”
Brentwood’s leading scorers were junior Sydney Ryan with 15 points, senior Sophie Roston with 14 and senior Amelia Osgood with 12.
“They were aggressive,” said Coach Thrash. “They came out and played well as they normally do, but unfortunately we couldn’t keep it together in the second half.”
The Lady Patriots point leaders were Wilken with 24, Cochran with 19 and Bushman with 12.
“McKenzie (Cochran) had 19 points and did a great job,” said Coach Brock. “Lili Wilken took over the game. She was a monster tonight in taking the ball to the basket, picking up fouls and getting rebounds. If I could pick an MVP for the tournament, it would be her (Wilken).”
Brentwood will host the three-seed 12-AAA finisher Hunters Lane at home Friday night.
“We look to bounce back,” said Coach Thrash. “That is the best part about this time of year, you get a chance to redeem yourself. This team does a good job of understanding the magnitude of the game.”
Page will host the four-seed 12-AAA finisher Hillwood at home Friday night and have an opportunity to have home court advantage throughout the region tournament.
“This time of the year, it is all about defense and rebounding,” said Coach Brock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.