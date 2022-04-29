Longtime educator and Thompson’s Station Elementary Principal Robert Bohrer will be moving across the county to lead Hillsboro K-8 next year.
“Robert’s wide range of experience in elementary and middle schools makes him a perfect choice to lead the district’s K-8 school,” Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden said through InFocus. “Anyone who knows Robert knows he is all about building relationships with families, students and staff. The Hillsboro School community will be in good hands with Mr. Bohrer.”
Bohrer is completing 32 years in education with 15 of those as a principal in Williamson County Schools. He spent 10½ of those years at Crockett Elementary before being chosen to open Thompson’s Station 4½ years ago. Prior to that time, he served in the Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools and the Abilene Independent School District in Texas as a principal, assistant principal, middle school math and social studies teacher, and an elementary/middle physical education teacher.
“I am fortunate to be able to say that I love my job,” Bohrer said. “Knowing that I get to work each day with teachers, students and families to help mold the lives of our future is special.
"It has been a joy to be the principal of TSES, and I can’t thank the Thompson's Station community of teachers, students and parents enough for welcoming me into their lives for the past four years. To be joining Hillsboro School is exciting, and I cannot wait to begin meeting families and staff and working with the Hillsboro community."
Bohrer earned a bachelor’s degree from West Liberty State College in West Virginia and a master’s from Tarleton State University in Texas.
He will begin his new role July 1, replacing Cameron Gish, who is leaving the district at the end of the school year.
