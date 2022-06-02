Organizers of the Thompson’s Station Farmers Market said Thursday they are taking steps to reopen the market after town officials had closed it earlier this week due to lack of a temporary use permit.
Daniel and Kasi Haire, who manage the Thompson’s Station market as well as those in Westhaven and in Nolensville, announced on their Facebook page Monday that it “has been suspended and will be closed until further notice.”
This is the second year the Thompson’s Station Farmers Market has been held at Homestead Manor, a facility built in 1819 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It had been held at Sarah Benson Park its first six years.
The 2022 market opened May 2 and is scheduled to run weekly through the end of October.
“We are very busy trying to pull together the application for permit as well as organizing our other events right now,” the Haires said through a Facebook message. “We have had the pleasure of serving our community of Thompson’s Station during the pandemic and after by bringing local business owners and growers together with their community and running programs that strengthen our community.”
According to Micah Wood, town planner for Thompson’s Station, the Haires were given notice back in February that the process for obtaining a permit had changed since the previous year.
“We had a change in the way temporary use permit was conducted,” Wood said. “Previously it just went through staff for review, but our town attorney put it on a different track based on the way our ordinances are written.
“So this was the first year they would have had to go through the planning commission. That’s why we reached out and told them back in February, well before market season began.”
Wood said the Haires can still apply for a permit; and if done in time, the request would be placed on the agenda for the next monthly meeting of the planning commission.
“We look forward to resolving this as quickly as possible so that the community can all continue to shop local,” the couple said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.