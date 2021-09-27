Runners and walkers interested in the Turkey Trot benefiting GraceWorks Ministries will need to register for the annual event by Friday in order to guarantee a T-shirt.
Registration is available at www.turkeytrotfranklin.com. This local tradition 10k run, 5k walk/run and 1k Kids Turkey chase is scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. It’s the winner of the 2021 Williamson’s Best Charity Run.
The event will start/finish in the Meridian Cool Springs development at the PICA building, 3000 Meridian Blvd. in Franklin. Virtual and in-person options are available. In-person runners can do a standard registration or register as VITs (Very Important Trotters) to receive perks such as best parking, no-wait packet pickup and a 10 percent discount on next year’s Trot.
Funds raised from sponsors and community registrations will benefit GraceWorks Ministries’ Food, Shelter and Support programs. GraceWorks is a Christ-centered nonprofit community resource center that serves over 10,000 local neighbors every year. For more than 25 years, the nonprofit has provided food, shelter and support for neighbors in need.
The Turkey Trot is sponsored by Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Zaxby’s, Christ Community Church, Avenue Construction, Atmos, Williamson Medical Center, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Ascend Federal Credit Union, Keller Williams, SOAR Adventure Tower and Superior Exteriors. Let It Shine Gymnastics is sponsoring the 1K Kids Turkey Chase.
Commented