Friends of the Williamson County Public Library will host its quarterly book sale from Friday, Feb. 18, through Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Williamson County Public Library in Franklin.
A Friends members-only preview for early shopping is Feb. 18 from 9-10 a.m., before doors open to the public. Current members and new members can renew/join online or at the door for $20 per person, $30 for family membership, $50 for silver and $100 for gold membership.
Sale hours are Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Sunday is the $10 all day bag sale. Plastic shopping bags will be handed out to shoppers, and bags can be filled to top of the bag for the $10 per bag sale.
The used book sale includes thousands of books in like-new condition, with prices ranging from $3 for hardback, $2 for trade paperback, $1 for children’s hardback and 50 cents for children’s soft cover. Coffee table books are $5 and some of the autographed and vintage books are individually priced. There will be boxes and boxes of paperbacks at this sale.
Looking for a used book now? The Friends Book Store, located inside the Main Library rotunda, is always stocked with selections at used book sale prices. Patrons pay using an honor box, and all proceeds benefit the Library.
The book sale is located at Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Ave. in Franklin. For more information, call 615-595-1250, extension 1182, or email [email protected].
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.