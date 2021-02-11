Schools in both Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District are closed today due to the threat of freezing rain moving into the area.
For WCS, that means no school for all students including WCS online. The SACC program will operate at snow sites and 12-month employees should follow the snow day protocol.
Both FSSD schools and the central office will be closed. This includes all in-person, remote and virtual learning. MAC will be open at the district site, located at 1406 Cannon St., from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. MAC students should bring a lunch.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Williamson County and most other counties throughout Middle Tennessee until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Freezing rain is expected with ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch.
Difficult travel conditions are possible, mainly on bridges and overpasses.
