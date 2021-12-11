The 36th annual Dickens of a Christmas scheduled for this weekend in downtown Franklin will be canceled for Saturday due to inclement weather from overnight and a persistent threat of high winds to possibly continue through the day, but will continue with extended hours on Sunday.
Officials from the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County made the decision in the interest of public safety, according to a media notice sent Saturday morning. The current projection of strong winds into Saturday afternoon does not adequately present safe conditions for festival set up or guest experiences, the notice said.
With favorable weather predicted for Sunday, Dickens of a Christmas will be extended by two hours, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. (previously scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Downtown Franklin shops and restaurants are anticipated to be open at the discretion of the owners. The Franklin Theatre will remain open to the public on Saturday for indoor enjoyment.
