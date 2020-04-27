The Williamson County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary of Glenn Grocery in Franklin just before midnight on Sunday night that resulted the arrest of three people.
According to a WCSO news release, three suspects broke into the business and fled the scene.
Deputies were able to identify the suspect's vehicle after reviewing security footage before they intercepted the vehicle on I-65 North.
According to a social media post by the Brentwood Police Department, who assisted in the pursuit, the vehicle pursuit came to an end between Concord Road and Moores Lane in Brentwood when all three suspects bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area.
Deputies and officers arrested 53-year-old Michael Quinn and 37-year-old Travis Lewis, both of whom are listed as no having no address due to experiencing homelessness, while the third suspect, identified as Robert Williams Dowell, was arrested by BPD around noon today on Lipscomb Drive, after he evaded police K9s, officers and a helicopter on Sunday night.
Quinn was booked into the Williamson County Jail and charged with burglary, aggravated assault, possession of burglary tools, resisting stop, and going armed during dangerous felony and is currently held with a $610,000 bond.
Lewis is charges with burglary, resisting stop and possession of burglary tools and is being held on a $110,000 bond.
According to the news release, Dowell is still being processed by the jail and no information on his charges, bond or a mugshot have been released.
Authorities believe that all three are connected to gas station break-ins in Fairview and Rutherford County.
