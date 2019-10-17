The City of Brentwood will host three remaining Fall Cleanup events for the year.
The first Fall Cleanup date will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Granny White Park while the second will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Safety Center East.
The final event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Granny White Park.
The cleanup events are put on by the city’s Public Works Department as a way for residents to dispose of items too large to be disposed of by way of normal trash pickup.
Items like appliances, furniture and luggage are accepted but items including liquids, batteries and tires are not accepted. A full list on items accepted and not accepted by the city can be found here.
Granny White Park is located at 610 Granny White Pike. Safety Center East is located at 1300 Sunset Road.
More information about the Fall Cleanup events can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.