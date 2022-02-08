Kimley-Horn, Gutterglove and CorVel will will open offices at McEwen Northside, a 45-acre mixed-use district, developed by Boyle Investment Company and Northwood Ravin, per a release.
All three businesses will be located at 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, a building anchored by Mitsubishi’s North American headquarters.
“The walkable, mixed-use development at McEwen Northside is unique in the Franklin market, and we’ve worked hard to build a community that companies like these three are excited about,” said Thomas McDaniel, the director of Office Properties at Boyle. “More and more, we’re seeing a trend of businesses’ moving their center of gravity closer to where people live, work and shop, and we’re proud that McEwen Northside has been the location of choice for many businesses making the move to Williamson County.”
Kimley-Horn is described as a premier planning and design consulting firm that offers a full range of services at more than 100 offices across the U.S. The McEwen Northside space will be the fifth Kimley-Horn location in Tennessee and the first in Williamson County, joining offices in downtown Nashville, Memphis and Jackson. Kimley-Horn’s McEwen Northside office is set to open in spring of 2022.
“McEwen Northside is the premier mixed-used development in Franklin, and this is only the beginning,” said Ryan McMaster, senior associate at Kimley-Horn. “We are very excited to continue building on the momentum and growing community excitement surrounding this development. I live in and have built the majority of my practice in the Franklin and Williamson County market – it means a lot to be able to plant a flag in Franklin and further expand Kimley-Horn’s ability to serve our clients in the southern parts of Middle Tennessee.”
Gutterglove started as a gutter-cleaning service, and in 1996 the company expanded its business to develop unique designs and materials for self-installed and professional-grade gutter guards. The company relocated its corporate headquarters from California to McEwen Northside and is currently serving customers from its new office.
“Choosing to relocate our corporate headquarters was a big decision, and we are confident we found the perfect location at McEwen Northside,” said Matt Smith, CEO of Gutterglove. “In addition to the Class A office space, the walkable dining, shopping, restaurant and other amenities make it a great location for our employees to work and live.”
CorVel is described as a national provider of comprehensive risk-management solutions to employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies. With offices located throughout the country, this is their first office in Tennessee, opening in January 2022.
Last year, the newest block of development, which features 126,000 square feet of Class A office space and 26,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space, was released.
Currently under construction, this building is scheduled to open in Q4 2022 to support the growth in Cool Springs and Williamson County, per the release. OMNIA Partners, which announced a relocation to McEwen Northside in October, will anchor this block. Retail and office space is available. Phase Two of the multifamily residential development is also underway and consists of 424 luxury units framing a large courtyard.
The addition of these tenants is the latest phase in the growth at McEwen Northside, and they join other McEwen Northside tenants including OMNIA Partners, Mitsubishi, Perry’s Steakhouse, North Italia, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Shake Shack and others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.