A collaborative effort by GraceWorks, One Generation Away and The Well will provide Thanksgiving fixings to low-income families at three sites Nov. 23.
A GraceWorks Mobile Food Pantry will offer food from 9-11 a.m. that day at Fairview Middle School, 7200 Cumberland Drive, Fairview.
One Generation Away will have a Thanksgiving food giveaway from 9-11 a.m. at Liberty Elementary, 600 Liberty Pike, Franklin.
The Well will have Thanksgiving food available from 4-8 p.m. at The Well Outreach office, 5226 Main St., Spring Hill.
All low-income families are welcome. There will be a quick onsite registration.
The three nonprofits are asking the community to support these events by providing funding to help supply the holiday meals and by volunteering to help distribute the food. Donations will be pooled among the three organizations. The goal is to raise $6,000 to feed 500 families.
Donated dollars will be used to buy perishable items such as butter, cheese and turkeys.
Turkeys and nonperishable items may also be donated. Needed items are bags or boxes of stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, mushroom soup and French-fried onions.
Donations and more information may be found at www.graceworksministries.net; www.springhillwell.org; and www.onegenaway.com. They need to be dropped off Nov. 20 and 21 at GraceWorks, 104 Southeast Parkway, Suite 100, Franklin; One Generation Away, 104 Southeast Parkway, Suite 300, Franklin; or The Well, 5226 Main St., Spring Hill.
