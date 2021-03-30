Three roads or intersections in Williamson County remain closed due to flooding following the weekend's severe storms, which damaged property across the county and killed several people throughout Middle Tennessee.
According to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, those three closed roads or intersections are Old Natchez Trace at Temple Road, Old Natchez Trace at Moran Road and Natchez Trace.
The list could grow however as the National Weather Service is forecasting another round of rain beginning Tuesday night which could see another inch of rain or more across the county.
NWS has also issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of Middle Tennessee until 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Brentwood and Franklin both declared states of emergency following the weekend's storms, which saw numerous water rescues and left residents and municipalities cleaning up the mess left behind.
First responders ask that anyone who encounters a flooded roadway never attempt to cross it no matter how shallow it may seem.
Anyone who feels that they have become trapped by flood waters either on foot, in a vehicle or in a building should call 911 immediately.
