The Nolensville Little League baseball team is looking like a team of destiny.
The Tennessee and Southeast region representatives won their third consecutive game of the 2022 Little League World Series on Monday thanks to some late-game heroics.
With the win, Nolensville has now advanced further than they did in any of their three previous Little League World Series appearances. They are now set to face the West region representative from Honolulu, Hawaii. on Wednesday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.
The winner will advance to the finals of the American side of the bracket with a chance to advance to the Little League World Series Championship.
Nolensville barely escaped with the win on Monday against the Great Lakes representative from Hagerstown, Ind.
Indiana got on the board first thanks to a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the first. It remained the game's only score until the top of the fourth when Nolensville tied it up as Wright Martin scored on a passed ball.
Nolensville took the league the next inning when Bo Daniel doubled to left field to score William Satinoff. Daniel and Satinoff each led the team with a 2-4 performance from the plate.
With Nolensville just needing three outs to advance, Indiana came through with a bases-loaded single to tie the game at 2-2, to keep the game alive. With the bases still full, relief pitcher Jack Rhodes forced three straight outs, including two of his four strikeouts, to send the game to extra innings.
Nolensville remained unflappable in extra innings. Rhodes started the scoring with a single to right field, plating Satinoff. Lane Dever, in as a pinch runner, scored from a left field triple from Daniel. And finally, Drew Chadwick grounded out to send home Daniel.
Trent McNiel pitched a gem as the starter, throwing eight strikeouts and allowing just one earned run in five innings on the mound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.