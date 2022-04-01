Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea built his 2022 recruiting class around five top players from the Middle Tennessee area.
Lea’s 2023 class is shaping up to have the same Nashville-area flare after landing a verbal commitment from three-star Mt. Juliet linebacker Ethan Crisp on Thursday.
The No. 19-ranked prospect in Tennessee and the No. 45 linebacker in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports composite rankings, Crisp chose the Commodores over offers from Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and Tennessee, among several others.
Crisp was a key member of a Golden Bears defense that allowed 19.7 points per game — the fewest in Region 5-5A.
A 2021 All-Region 5A selection, Crisp is the second member of Vanderbilt’s 2023 class, joining three-star quarterback Reese Mooney from Denham Springs High School in Louisiana. He is also the second Mt. Juliet player to land with an SEC school after teammate Ayden Bussell committed to Tennessee in January.
