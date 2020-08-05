Three Williamson County companies have been named to the 2020 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers list.
The annual list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the United States.
The three are Franklin-based HawsGoodwin Wealth, Franklin-based CapWealth and Brentwood-based Trust Core.
“Being recognized by Financial Times as one of the top RIA firms is an amazing honor,” Art Haws (pictured), CEO and managing partner for HawsGoodwin Wealth, said in a release. “Our team works hard every day to help our clients reach their financial goals. Having industry experts acknowledge that effort is a great achievement.”
Legacy Wealth Management of Memphis and Rather & Kittrell of Knoxville also made the list.
The FT 300 list is produced independently by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times. Ignites Research provides business intelligence regarding investment management.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
