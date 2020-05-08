Three Williamson County-area companies have been named to Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2020 list.
The trio includes: Michael Hyatt & Co. (Franklin; business products and services), Ramsey Solutions (Franklin; financial consulting) and Vaco (Brentwood; personnel solutions).
Nashville-based Bridge Connector (health care software) was also on the list.
Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year’s list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, related to trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. reports that this year, 73.5 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work.
“It’s especially meaningful to win this award in an era of quarantine, when we have to be so intentional in remaining closer than ever while at least six feet apart,” Vaco co-founder and CEO Jerry Bostelman said in a release. “One sunny day, not so distant, we will close this gap and celebrate in the ‘non-virtual’ sense. But until then, we’ll mark this moment as we have every victory and tragedy of this season — uniting through our lenses in a connected community of Vaconians regardless of where each player resides in that moment.”
Five other Tennessee companies are on the list (see here).
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
