The Arc Williamson County is hosting its 17th annual Author!Author! luncheon on Monday, June 20, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Temple Hills Country Club in Franklin.
The luncheon celebrates literacy, the written word, and the work of The Arc Williamson County. The mission of the nonprofit, which was founded in 1957, is to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families to actively participate in the community throughout their lifetime.
According to a press release, the Arc Williamson County is continuing with this annual event in the spirit of past work of the Adult Learning Center. Over the years, The Arc and the Adult Learning Center collaborated on numerous projects including sponsoring a literacy class for young adults with disabilities who wished to pursue their dream of receiving a high school diploma and developing Next Chapter Book Clubs in Middle Tennessee.
Featured authors for the luncheon are Carman Amato (Road to the Galliano Club), Rebekah Iliff (Champagne for One), and Jim Cheney (All is Set Anew).
Tickets are $50 and available by clicking here.
For more information, contact Katy Clouse at 615-790-5815, extension 1, or at [email protected].
