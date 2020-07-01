After hope for some boys soccer teams in the area to get a chance at competing again, that window has now closed.
The Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association's hoped-for 2020 state championships have been called off after Gov. Bill Lee's latest executive order on Tennessee's State of Emergency bars contact sports through Aug. 29.
The tournament was set to go on July 9-11 in Gatlinburg, but the restrictions on contact sports, soccer included, made it difficult to both compete and comply with the governor's mandates.
A handful of unofficial Williamson County teams were set to compete in the tournament, including ones with players from Grace Christian Academy, Summit, Brentwood, Franklin, Ravenwood and Fairview.
The Home Pages did spotlights on GCA and Summit in their preparations for the now-cancelled tournament, as well as a feature on Brentwood.
The spring seasons for all Williamson County soccer teams were called off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Cases have been rising nationwide, calling for continued restrictions on everyday activities and large gatherings.
