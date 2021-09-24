Blood Assurance, the Chattanooga-based nonprofit blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities across five states, is urging the community to donate blood over the coming days to help those who were injured in Thursday's mass shooting near Memphis.
Blood Assurance does not usually supply blood to hospitals in the Memphis area, but the organization was summoned late Thursday to provide multiple emergency units of blood to medical facilities where victims are being treated.
"Our hearts go out to the victims and their families," said Christopher Swafford, the chief operations officer of Blood Assurance. "Blood Assurance will continue to support these hospitals and their patients if needed. For that reason, we are urging donors to make some time this weekend to stop by one of our facilities or blood drives. We need to ensure there is a readily available supply of blood in Collierville and our own service area."
All blood types are in high demand, but there is a critical need for donations from those with O-negative or O-positive blood.
To view upcoming blood drives and to book an appointment, donors are asked to visit bloodassurance.org/schedule. Donors can also make an appointment by calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins will be accepted.
The nonprofit recently opened a donor center in Franklin, at 600a Frazier Drive.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
