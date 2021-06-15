The two-month countdown to the 2021 Williamson County Fair is underway, and admission and midway tickets are now available for purchase online.
The nine-day event is set for Friday, Aug. 6, through Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Williamson County AgExpo Park. Online pre-entry for competitive events has also begun, which is required for those who plan to enter any of the Fair’s seven competitive events departments.
Rogers Anderson, Williamson County Fair board chairman, said that selling both admission and midway tickets online has been a goal the board has been working toward for several years.
“We have continued to advance and refine our online ticket process year over year, and we are excited to offer an incentive to ‘buy early and save’ for Fair visitors who purchase tickets online,” Anderson said. “Online ticket sales also help reduce lines at the gates so that fairgoers can get in faster and have more time to enjoy themselves, so it’s a win-win for everyone.”
Online ticket purchases for admission and Midway rides offer the best deals this year. Admission tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for children online, and $12 for adults and $7 for children at the gate. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free. Also available online is a one-day “Family Fun Pass” that includes admission for two adults and two children (valued at $38) for $28.50.
Online ticket buyers have the advantage of using the "Fast Pass" lane to scan the tickets, which can be printed beforehand or displayed on a mobile device upon arrival at the Fair.All shows and attractions are free with admission unless otherwise posted. Admission tickets will be available for purchase online throughout the Fair at www.williamsoncountyfair.org.
Midway (ride) tickets are sold separately. Advance Midway Ride Hand Stamp tickets are on sale now through midnight Thursday, Aug. 5 only and must be redeemed for a hand stamp after entering the Fair.
Daily ride specials include unlimited rides on Friday, Aug. 6, and Friday, Aug. 13, for $25 ($22 if purchased in advance); unlimited rides on Sat., Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 14, for $35 ($32 if purchased in advance); unlimited rides on Sunday, Aug. 8, for $25 ($22 if purchased in advance); and unlimited rides Monday, Aug. 9, through Thursday, Aug. 12 for $20 ($17 if purchased in advance.)
Advance Midway tickets are date-specific, not redeemable for cash and cannot be combined with any other offer. All sales (admission tickets and midway tickets) are final, and no refunds will be given.
The Williamson County Fair is also taking measures to streamline the competitive events entry process for its Agriculture, Creative Arts, Culinary Arts, Cultural Arts, Livestock and Youth departments and the Fairest of the Fair Pageant. Pre-entry is required this year and is available online through July 20 for Cultural Arts Photography, through July 30 for Livestock, and through July 25 for all other departments.
No entries will be accepted if they have not been pre-entered. Tags will be pre-printed for all registered entries so that contestants may easily tag and leave their entries at the AgPark during the designated drop-off dates. Entry drop-off dates vary for each department; those who have pre-entered should check the online catalog for each department’s drop-off dates and times.
In an effort to limit contact as guests enter the Fairgrounds, the Williamson County Fair has implemented a “Clear Bag Policy” for the 2021 event. Diaper bags will be allowed when accompanied with an infant; however, they will be randomly checked at the gate. Wristlets will be permitted, and there are no size restrictions for the clear bags. More “Know Before You Go” tips are available at www.williamsoncountyfair.org.
